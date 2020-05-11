MG Cyberster electric Roadster concept REVEALED

The MG Cyberster Concept is revealed as an electric roadster in new design images released by MG. Perhaps a spiritual successor to the MG B.

MG hasn’t exactly cashed-in on its sportscar heritage, and instead of delivering rivals to the MX-5 it’s concentrated on budget cars and SUVs.

But the apparent success of the electric MG ZS SUV looks to have spurred MG on to deliver the prospect of a new electric roadster with the reveal of the MG Cyberster, although the images are probably nothing much more than a toe in the water with designer imaginings at the moment.

But if we’re to believe MG intends using the Cyberster as a road map to a new electric roadster, then we should perhaps consider it a 21st century electric take on the much-loved MG B.

We have absolutely no information on what might power the Cyberster – although it would be an electric motor or two – and the images no doubt show an exaggerated impression of what we can expect with long bonnet (not something really in vogue for an EV), great big alloys and short overhangs.

All that said, we have been here before with an electric MG Sports Car, with the MG E-Motion Concept promising 4WD, a range of 300 miles and a 4.0 second 0-62mph. It was supposed to arrive by this year as a production model, but there’s no sign of it yet.

So are MG planning an electric sports car and roadster, or just playing designer games?