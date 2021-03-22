MG Cyberster ELECTRIC Roadster returns to tease ahead of a debut next week

The MG Cyberster Electric Roadster is back for a tease, almost a year after the last one, ahead of a debut on 31 March.

It’s getting on for a year since MG Cyberster Electric Roadster was teased as a future electric sports car, neatly combining MG’s sports car history with the drive to electrify.

We’ve head nothing since, but now we get new photos of the Cyberster (the rear view above) as MG gear up to reveal the Cyberster on 31 March.

What’s not really clear is whether the Cyberster is a Concept to provide future intent, or a thinly disguised production car heading towards MG’s showrooms sometime soon.

What we can see from the new photo – together with the long bonnet we saw in the tease last year – is a sort of Speedster back end with a pair of buttresses, but so far there are no details on power, performance, range or battery.

Perhaps the MG E-Motion Concept for a new electric sports car – a rather more traditional design than the Cyberster – shown back in 2017 gives us a clue, promising a sub-4.0 second 0-62mph, 4WD and a range of around 300 miles. Although, getting on for four years later, we’d expect that to be improved.

All will be revealed on 31 March.