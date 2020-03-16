MG, Renault and Peugeot ‘Topping Up’ Electric Car grant by £500

In the wake of the reduction in taxpayer grant for electric cars announced in the budget, MG, Renault and Peugeot are topping up the grant by £500.

Last week, the Chancellor of the Exchequer announced in the budget that the grant for electric cars – the Plug-in Car Grant – will continue for the next three years, but that it is to be cut by £500, to £3,000, from 12 March.

How big an impact that will have on sales – and the scrapping of the grant for EVs costing over £50k – remains to be seen, but a few car makers are already popping up and promising to top the grant back up to £3,500 to keep sale moving.

Unfortunately, it seems the top-up is for a very limited time only – although that may change – with the extra incentive on offer just until the end of March.

Peugeot is offering the extra incentive on both the new e-208 and the new e-2008 -even though the e-2008 isn’t getting its commercial launch until 23 April – so if you are planning to go the electric Peugeot route it’s probably worth making a move now.

Renault are offering much the same on the Zoe EV, but Renault are keen to point out that the Zoe is also available with a retail incentive to switch of £1,000, meaning there’s a total discount of £1,500 available.

Having already delivered special discounts to get buyers in to their electric MG ZS SUV, MG are also playing the top-up game, again offering to top up the missing £500 until the end of the month.

So if you’re in need of cheering up, and want to make sure the wheels of commerce continue to turn (and if they don’t we’re all going to hell in a hand cart), give MG, Renault or Peugeot a call.