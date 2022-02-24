MG TEASES new electric MG4 Hatch to take on the VW ID.3

MG starts the tease for a new electric Hatch to launch later in 2022, expected to be a VW ID.3-sized Hatch with the MG4 moniker.

MG may have failed to excite buyers’ interest since it became a China-owned purveyor of budget cars instead of appealing sports cars. But it does seem to be making more progress as a maker of more affordable electric cars as buyers hunt for something without the stratospheric price of most new EVs.

We’ve already got the MG ZS EV as an electric SUV and the MG5 electric estate car, and now MG is planning to head in to VW ID.3 territory with a new electric hatch.

Teased in the image above (and video below) it looks like this new electric MG – due to debut this year – will come with the MG4 badge, and we do know it’ll be 4.3 metres long which puts it right in the same size ballpark as the ID.3 (and Golf too).

It seems likely the MG4 will make use of the same, recently updated, EV powertrain as the ZS – and the same platform – with battery size topping out at 73kWh and range heading towards 300 miles.

From what we can see in the teaser video (below) for the MG4, it looks like it will ride a little higher than an ICE Hatch, with bits of black cladding on the sills for added butch, and a full-width LED light bar at the back.

Expect more details to emerge in the coming months as MG plans the MG4’s debut for Q4 2022.

New MG4 Electric Hatch Teaser Video