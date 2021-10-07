MG updates the ZS EV with bigger battery and ‘ELECTRIC’ looks

The MG ZS EV, MG’s affordable electric crossover, gets updated with new EV looks and the option of a bigger 72kWh battery for greater range.

It’s more than two years since the electric MG ZS EV arrived on sale in the UK, bringing a more affordable, although more basic, option for buyers looking at electric crossovers from Hyundai and Kia but baulking at the cost.

Now it’s time for a bit of an update for the ZS EV, with both cosmetic titivations to make it stand out from its ICE siblings and a bigger battery option for more range.

The most noticeable change is the replacement of the ZS EV’s grille with a stamped panel to make it more ‘EV’, complete with a charging point hiding behind a flap, new LED headlights, new driving lights, a new back bumper and new alloys.

Inside there’s now a new 10.1″ infotainment screen and MG’s new iSmart connectivity, new instrument cluster and wireless phone charging, with the option of two trim levels – SE and Trophy.

The headline act for usability is the arrival of a 72kWh battery pack (a smaller 51kWh battery option will arrive next year) which ups the current range of 163 miles to a far more appealing 273 miles, with 7kW home charging and up to 76kW DC charging.

MG hasn’t announced UK prices for the updated ZS EV yet, but they should start (just) the right side of £30k. With the new models in MG dealers next month prices should arrive soon.