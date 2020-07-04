MG ZS SUV gets an update and cosmetic tweaks for 2020

MG’s compact affordable SUV – the MG SZ – gets a bit of an update for 2020 with the usual cosmetic tweaks and equipment updates.

The MG ZS may not be the most dynamic or appealing compact SUV on the market, but it does offer enough for budget-minded buyers to take is seriously. And the electric MG ZS is doing pretty well too as a real entry-point for EV motoring.

But it’s getting on for three years since the MG ZS arrived in the UK, so MG are giving it a bit of an update for 2020.

The cosmetic updates for the ZS are pretty much what you’d expect, so in comes a new front bumper, updated LED headlights and tweaked grilkle at the front, a new bumper and (fake) skidplate and exhaust tips at the back, together with some new 17″ alloys and a new paint option – Battersea Blue.

Inside the main update is a new 10.1″ infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, more soft-touch materials and centre armrest and standard kit including electric heated door mirrors, parking sensors at the back, Air Con and silver roof rails, with the range-topping MG ZS Exclusive adding in stuff like heated front seats, digital driver display, 360 Camera and heated front seats.

Engine and gearbox choice is Hobson’s, with just a 1.5 litre four-pot petrol with 105bhp and manual gearbox available.

Prices for the 2020 MG ZS start at £15,495 and rise to £17,795 for the Exclusive trim, and are now on sale. We’re guessing MG will apply a similar range of updates to the electric ZS at some point.