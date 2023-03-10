MG4 is UK Car of the Year 2023 – beating Dacia Jogger and Toyota GR86

The electric MG4 is the UK Car of the Year 2023, with the Dacia Jogger in second place and the Toyota GR86 in third.

We bang on endlessly about electric cars being beyond the reach of most, with prices for a relatively modest family EV costing £40k, far more than an ICE family runabout.

Volkswagen’s decent, but quite modest, ID.3 Hatch starts at that £40k level and goes up beyond £50k for higher specs with options. But not all EVs are so prohibitively expensive.

The electric MG4 is a very similar car to the VW ID.3, similar in size and range, performance and spec, but starting at a whopping £9k less than the VW.

That said, at a starting price of £27k it’s still around £9k more expensive than the similar-sized MG ZS, but it is a much more affordable route to an EV than almost anything else.

That combination of relative value for money, range, performance and specs has seen the MG4 declared the 2023 UK Car of the Year, with the budget Dacia Jogger grabbing second spot and Toyota’s GR86 in third place.

Guy Pigounakis, MG UK’s commercial director, said:

The MG4 has proved to be a hit with both existing and new customers since it arrived in September last year – and it is also hugely encouraging that so many expert reviewers hold the same opinion as well. We’d like to thank everyone at UK Car of the Year for this award – this is a significant achievement for MG.