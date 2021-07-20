MG5 EV Electric Estate now with ADDED range

The MG5 EV, MG’s electric estate car, gets a new, 61.1kWh battery to increase its range to 250 miles, with prices starting at £26,495 (after PiCG).

As EVs take over the world, buyers are struggling to justify the cost of getting into an EV – even if, for now at least, they’re cheaper to run – with EV prices simply unaffordable for many.

So what do you do if you’re keen on an EV and have a family and stuff to haul around, but your income is average? You take a look at the MG5 EV.

When the MG5 EV arrived last year it was the first electric estate car to launch, and although it’s not the most enticing car in the world it could be bought for a not unreasonable £24,495 and a range of 214 miles from its 52.2kWh battery.

That’s quite a modest range by the latest standards, so MG has decided to up the battery to 61.1kWh, in the process increasing range to 250 miles and upping the starting price to £26,495 (after PiCG), and £28,995 if you want lots of toys in the ‘Exclusive’ version.

MG is calling this bigger battery MG5 the MG5 EV Long Range, and as well as the bigger battery it comes with MG Pilot Driver Assistance System which includes stuff like AEB, Lane Keep, Adaptive Cruise and Traffic Jam Assist.

David Pugh, MG MD, said:

With the new longer-range model we’re offering MG customers even greater value and flexibility form their EVs. With a full charge given a WLTP-approved range of 250 miles and the ability to be rapid charged to 80% in as little as 40 minutes, the MG5 EV is a car that really can bring electric motoring to the masses, and it has played a big part in MG’s rapid charge ahead as one of the leaders in the UK EV market.

MG say they’re selling the new MG5 EV Long Range alongside the existing version, but it seems likely 52.2kWh version will quietly disappear.