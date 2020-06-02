Mildly titivated Citroen C3 goes on sale in the UK from £16,280

The facelifted Citroen C3 goes on sale in the UK, with first deliveries due to customers in August and prices starting at £16,280 for the C3 Feel.

Citroen rolled out a bit of a facelift for the C3 in February with the promise it would go on sale in April. But Covid-19 put paid to that but now, as car showrooms start to open up again, the new Citroen C3 officially goes on sale with prices starting at £16,280 for the entry-level C3 Feel.

Regardless of trim level, every new C3 comes with 3-D tail lights, LED headlights, Lane Departure, Cruise and (titivated) Airbumps, with Climate and a 7″ touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Spend a bit more for the C3 Flair (which costs from £17,330) and Citroen throws in a set of 16″ alloys, bi-tone roof and colour coordinated mirrors, auto headlights and parking sensors, with the C3 Fair Plus (from £18,730) getting 17″ alloys, Comfort Seats (like the C4 Cactus), TomTom Nav, reversing camera and extra safety tech.

There are no mechanical upgrades for the C3, with engine choices still the 1.2 litre three-cylinder petrol with 82bhp and, but not on the C3 Feel, a 109bhp version of the same engine, as well as a 99bhp 1.6 litre diesel (which also isn’t available on Feel models).

Buy beyond the basic trim levels and engine options, Citroen are keen to get buyers busy ‘customising’ their C3, with 97 different personalisation options including bi-tone roof colours, interior ‘Ambiences’ and matching colour inserts for the Airbumps.

Now on sale, the 2020 Citroen C3 will start to arrive with customers in August.