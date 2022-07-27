MINI Aceman Concept arrives to point the way to MINI’s Electric future

The MINI Concept Aceman is revealed as MINI’s look at its next-generation EV path, with new design and sustainable materials.

What is the future of MINI going to look like as it transition to an all-electric future? Well, wonder no more – MINI’s future starts here with the MINI Aceman Concept, which MINI is calling the “Dawn of a new design era”.

Sensibly hitting the endlessly trendy compact SUV brief, the Aceman boasts a chunky look with an entirely new front-end design with an octagonal ‘grille’ defined by light, oblong headlights, butch plastic cladding, flush door handles, sculptured wings and much use of ‘Union Jack’ motifs on the roof, tail lights and more.

The Aceman also focuses on light and colour, even welcoming drivers with a light show as they approach, and wokeness abounds with leather and chrome consigned to the past.

Inside, the Aceman goes back to its Issigonis roots (sort of) with just a single circular OLED display in the centre – which is actually a full round display, not a square display in a circular surround – a velour-covered steering wheel, flexible extending centre console, and “Innovative Experience Modes” to customise the interior experience.

Oliver Heilmer, Head of MINI Design, said:

The purely electric vehicle concept means the design can again be geared more towards MINI’s traditional basic values, in terms of the principle of using space creatively. This creates models that take up little space on the road while offering even more comfort, more versatility and more emotion on the inside than ever before.

There’s no word on what sort of EV powertrain the Aceman in production guise will offer, but it’ll be a more practical offering than the modest battery and power available in the current electric MINI.

We’re expecting the MINI Aceman to arrive in production guise in 2024, when it’ll sit between the new MINI Hatch and new MINI Countryman.