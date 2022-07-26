MINI Aceman Concept incoming to preview a new ELECTRIC MINI Crossover

MINI is busy teasing the arrival of a new concept – the MINI Concept Aceman – to be revealed on 27 July as an electric Crossover.

We recently saw the next generation MINI Countryman out testing and, despite it already being anything but a ‘mini’ car, it’s set to grow again in the next generation into an SUV/Crossover around the size of a Volvo XC40.

The increased size of the next Countryman leaves a bit of a gap below to fill and it looks like MINI plans to fill it with a new MINI, previewed by the MINI Concept Aceman, teased ahead of a debut tomorrow (27 July).

It won’t have escaped your notice that the ‘Aceman’ is just a letter away from ‘Paceman’, a name attached to MINI’s less than successful coupe take on the Countryman, so perhaps MINI is going to revive that moniker with this new MINI?

Using ‘fresh design language’, the Aceman previews a smaller electric Crossover to sit below the electric Countryman and appears to be a funky and colourful Crossover appealing to a younger audience than the Countryman complete with lots of LED elements for added pizazz. You can also expect a degree of ‘wokeness’ too, with sustainable materials abounding.

The ‘Aceman’, when it arrives as a production model – probably in 2023 – will use a new EV platform and be built in China in partnership with Great Wall Motor.

All will be revealed tomorrow (27 July 2022).

MINI Concept Aceman Tease