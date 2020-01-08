MINI Convertible Sidewalk Edition – an EXPENSIVE way to buy a MINI Cooper S Convertible

MINI is kicking-off the New Year with the MINI Convertible Sidewalk Edition, a limited-run MINI Cooper S Convertible costing £34,215.

We’re not entirely sure the start of January is the right time to pitch a limited edition MINI Convertible – especially a rather expensive one – but that’s what MINI are doing.

On offer is the MINI Convertible Sidewalk Edition (it sounds better than MINI Pavement would), an expensive take on the MINI Cooper S Convertible costing from £34,215 – pretty much £10k up on the entry-level Cooper S Convertible.

Under the skin is the regular Cooper S’s 189bhp 2.0 litre Turbo engine, complete with a seven-speed dual clutch automatic ‘box, so your extra £10k isn’t paying for performance but for titivations.

Those titivations include a Deep Laguna metallic paint job, 17″ two-tone alloys, textured stripes on the bonnet with pinstriping, ‘Sidewalk’ badges and a patterned arrow design on the fabric roof.

With the roof down – which it does in 18 seconds – you get to the Sidewalk’s interior featuring dark grey leather seats with blue stitching and yellow highlights, 8.8″ touchscreen with Sat Nav, ‘Alexa’ functionality, reversing camera, wireless charging, heated seats, parking sensors, HUD and Harmon Kardon sound.

MINI are offering just 150 Sidewalk Convertibles in the UK, and if you’re happy to fork out almost £35k MINI is now taking orders for deliveries starting in March.