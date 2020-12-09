MINI Countryman Boardwalk Edition – cosmetic tweaks for the Cooper and Cooper S Countryman

The MINI Countryman Boardwalk Edition arrives as a new limited run MINI Countryman Cooper and Cooper S with prices from £31,600.

MINI likes nothing more than a limited edition model to get punters in to showrooms, and they’re also quite fond of the odd ‘American’ moniker.

So having launched the MINI Convertible Sidewalk Edition (which sounds better than the MINI Pavement) earlier this year, they’re now launching the MINI Countryman Boardwalk Edition (which also sounds better than the MINI Countryman Wooden Esplanade).

MINI are limiting sales of the Countryman Boardwalk to a total of 325 units, but you do have a choice of Cooper versions with the 1.5 litre three-pot petrol or the Cooper S with 2.0 litre four-pot good for 189bhp, with manual gearbox as standard and seven-speed auto as an option.

Titivations to deliver the Boardwalk includes the same Deep Laguna Blue metallic paint job as the MINI Sidewalk, Black roof, 19″ alloys and gloss black for the roof rails, headlight surrounds and grille, as well as ‘Boardwalk’ logos dotted around.

Inside, as well as more Boardwalk logos, you get the MINI Excitement Pack which includes Puddle Lamps, LED ambient lighting, illuminated door handles, plus auto lights and wipers, Cruise and digital cockpit and MINI Navigation with 8.8″ display.

The MINI Countryman Boardwalk Edition is now on sale at MINI’s UK dealers, with prices for the Cooper starting at £31,600 (auto £33,200) and Cooper S at £33,550 (£35,025).