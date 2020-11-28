MINI Countryman Diesel dropped

The MINI Countryman Cooper D diesel is dropped in the UK, along with diesel engines in the BMW 2 Series and M50d variants.

It seems, however hard car makers try to make diesel engines as clean and efficient as is possible, buyers just don’t care, and have gone from loving the torque and economy of a diesel to considering it the fuel of the devil. Which it once was, but is no more.

Of course, some diesels deserve to disappear, but no one makes diesel engines as good as BMW – especially the 3.0 litre 6-pot – but even BMW are starting to throwing in the towel on diesel engines now.

Sadly, it’s the mighty diesel engine powering the M50d variants of the X5, X6 and X7 which have bitten the dust, as have diesel engines in the 2 Series Coupe and Convertible.

But with the cost and complexity of keeping the M50d going as demand for diesel declines rapidly, and making the diesel engines in the 2 Series Euro 6d compliant, it’s understandable.

What’s a bit less understandable is the dropping of the MINI Countryman Cooper D diesel. It was updated only in the summer with a new Euro 6d compliant engine to keep it viable, but it seems that despite that sales of the diesel Countryman aren’t good enough to warrant its existence any more.