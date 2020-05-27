MINI Countryman gets the MILDEST of facelifts for 2020

The MINI Countryman gets treated to a mild cosmetic facelift for 202, with improved engine efficiency and some improved technology.

It’s easy to think of the MINI Countryman as the MINI for people who’ve actually out-grown MINI but still want to think of themselves as young, free and single, when in reality they have kids and mortgages and sensible jobs.

But the MINI Countryman is clearly more than that, or the world is full of deluded 30-somethings, because more than one in four MINIs sold is the Countryman. So, to keep the faithful happy, and keep deluded 30-somethings buying, MINI has given their ‘SUV’ a bit of a makeover. With the emphasis on ‘bit’.

There’s nothing much under the skin that’s changed, although MINI are keen we know that the engines are cleaner and greener than before, with a choice of three-cylinder petrol in the Countryman Cooper, four-cylinder petrol in the Cooper S, four-cylinder diesel in the Cooper D and a PHEV model, as well as All4 4WD with eight-speed auto.

The cosmetic tweaks for the Countryman are the usual facelift fodder, with new grille, new LED headlights, new alloys, ‘Union Jack’ tail lights and new colours, and inside the Countryman has inherited the digital dials from the MINI Electric.

The facelifted MINI Countryman is now available to order in the UK.