MINI Electric Convertible arrives – at a WHOPPING price

The MINI Electric Convertible arrives as a limited-run open-top MINI EV with fixed specifications and a £52,500 price tag.

Surprisingly, it was 2019 when the first electric MINI arrived – apart from the ‘test’ MINI EVs we had back in 2009 – and it’s been quite a success despite its modest range and power.

What we didn’t get when the MINI Electric arrived was a soft-top version, with MINI telling us that would have to wait until the next generation of MINI due in 2025.

But MINI has had a change of heart and decided to deliver a production version of the MINI Electric Convertible in its current iteration, although it’s limited to just 999 units – 150 of which are heading to the UK – and at a whopping price – £52,500, £23.5k more than an entry-level MINI Electric.

Despite a huge price tag, the MINI Convertible EV comes with the same 181bhp electric motor and the same 32.6kWh battery and with a range of just 125 miles.

It gets a fixed spec including either White or Black paint job, 17″ alloys, leather sports seats, a limited edition number plaque, electric roof, HUD and a digital dash.

Stefanie Wurst, Head of the MINI Brand, said:

Three years ago, we launched the MINI Electric, and today one in five MINI models sold in Europe is an all-electric MINI. This success has spurred us to implement the small series of the MINI Electric Convertible within only a few months. I’m delighted that we can offer 999 MINI customers an extraordinary and exclusive open-air go-kart feeling.

Even at £52.5k, the MINI Electric Convertible is likely to be snapped up in quick sticks. If you want one, it’ll be available from April.