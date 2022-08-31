MINI Electric Multitone Edition gets a multi-colour roof – just 200 for the UK

The MINI Electric Multitone Edition arrives with a special multi-colour roof and other cosmetic titivations. Costs from £33,200.

MINI has gone its own way with the MINI Electric, delivering an EV with modest battery size and range, but allowing it to charge a more reasonable price as a result, and that seems to be tempting buyers to take the plunge into an EV.

An electric MINI may be a new route for MINI, but after years of delivering ‘Special Edition’ MINIs to tempt buyers, MINI is travelling the same route with the electric MINI too.

Last year we had the Paul Smith MINI STRIP, and now we get a new MINI special edition – the MINI Electric Multitone Edition – which comes with cosmetic titivations inside and out.

The standout titivation is the multitone roof which extends from the windscreen to the back starting with Aspen White, transitioning through Melting Silver II and ending with Jet Black, and complemented by an abstract white rainbow.

The Multitone comes with a Sage Green Metallic – only usually available on the MINI Countryman – with the usual black and chrome details in white along with 17″ Scissor Spoke two-tone wheels with self-levelling caps, a rainbow graphic on the C-Pillar and matching designs on the side scuttle and sills.

Inside, there are new logos on the sun visor, facia and steering wheel with standard kit similar to the MINI Electric Level 2 including heated fronts seats, climate, sports steering wheel, sports seats, 8.8″ centre display, Apple CarPlay, MINI Nav, Cruise, auto lights and wipers and a rear-view camera.

On sale now, just 200 units of the MINI Electric Multitone Edition are on offer at £33,200.