MINI gets a makeover to make it look ‘More Modern’

MINI 3-Door Hatch, MINI Electric, MINI 5-Door Hatch and MINI Convertible get a design and tech makeover to make them look more modern.

You might have expected that the MINI range, having been revealed in 2013, would be due to be replaced by an all new model by now.

But that all-new MINI range probably won’t turn up for a couple of years, so MINI has given the current MINI something of a makeover for 2021 to make it look more ‘Modern’.

As a BMW company you’d expect a MINI facelift to deliver a big nose, which it does with a new grille now broken up by a now body-coloured central bumper strip, as well as new air intakes, new wheel arch contours, LED side indicators and new LED fog light at the back.

As befitting a facelift, there are new colour options and new alloy wheel designs on offer, a new exterior Black Pack to dechrome the car and a new ‘Multitone’ roof.

Inside the 2021 MINI comes with the digital dashboard we’ve already seen in the MINI Electric, a chrome reduction, 8.8″ touchscreen, slicker air vent surrounds, Piano Black trim, ne steering wheel, 5″ digital display and new ambient light options.

The MINI also gets optional Adaptive Suspension for enhanced Go-Kart appeal, optional electronic handbrake, and optional Driving Assistance pack with stuff like Active Cruise and Lane Departure.

Engine options remain unchanged with 1.5 litre petrol for the MINI One and MINI Cooper, 2.0 litre for the Cooper S and JCW and the 181bhp electric motor in the MINI Electric.

Prices for the three-door MINI start at £16,045, five-door from £16,745, Convertible from £20,705 and Electric from £27,920.