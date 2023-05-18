MINI John Cooper Works 1to6 Edition is a £40k farewell to manual gearboxes in MINIs

The MINI John Cooper Works 1to6 Edition is revealed as a limited run of titivated MINI JCWs as the last ever manual transmission MINI.

MINI is travelling quickly down the EV road and that means the end of manual gearboxes, but not just for EVs with their single gear, but for legacy ICE MINIs too.

But, with a love for as many ‘Special Edition’ models as they can muster, MINI has decided they need a special edition model to herald the end of manual MINIs after 64 years (if you count the original Mini) and has revealed the MINI John Cooper Works 1to6 Edition as a farewell model.

Just 999 MINI John Cooper Works 1to6 Edition models are being offered – with just 150 for the UK – and cost a whopping £39,600, some £7k more than the entry price for a MINI JCW.

The 1to6 Edition models come with a fixed titivated spec which includes a Midnight Black metallic paint job, gloss black 18″ alloys, a bonnet and roof stripe with a repeated graphic of a manual ‘box, ‘One of 999’ graphic on the sunroof and dashboard, and 1to6 badging on the rear splitter and C-pillar.

Inside, there’s an 8.8″ infotainment, the same transmission graphic as on the stripe outside adorning the sills and mats, red stitching, stainless steel pedals and a Nappa leather steering wheel.

Standard kit includes heated front seats, folding door mirrors, Ambient Lighting, Reversing Camera, Wireless Charging, Digital Dashboard and Harmon Kardon Sound.

There are no tweaks for the 1to6 Edition under the bonnet, so it’s the regular 231bhp 2.0-litre four-pot, good for 62mph in 6.3 seconds.

Stefanie Wurst, Head of MINI, said:

The MINI John Cooper Works models have their roots in motorsport. With the MINI John Cooper Works 1to6 Edition, we are celebrating MINI’s legendary motorsport history and maximizing the brand-typical driving experience.

The MINI John Cooper Works 1to6 Edition is now available to order if you’re willing to spend £40k on a MINI, ahead of its public debut at the Nürburgring 24-hour race on May 20, 2023.