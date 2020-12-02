MINI John Cooper Works ELECTRIC confirmed – looks like it’ll be the MINI JCW GPE

MINI confirms that an electric John Cooper Works MINI is on the way, and it look set to be an electric version of the limited run MINI GP.

MINI, just like virtually every other car maker, is striving to electrify itself to limit regulator fines for average emissions and, because the UK is supposedly heading for a ban on ICE cars from 2030, as replacements for their ICE range.

We’ve already got the plug-in MINI Countryman to tempt buyers who just want a bit of electric to go with their ICE, and the BEV MINI Electric for those happy to plug-in all the time and who aren’t overly fussed about long range.

Now MINI are heading down the electric performance route with a John Cooper Works take on the MINI Electric, although judging by the photos of the concept (above) and the file names for the images MINI sent, it looks like it’s going to be a limited run GP model.

MINI aren’t being forthcoming on the powertrain for the GPE, but they do say “Future MINI vehicle architectures mean that extreme performance and genuine driving enjoyment will also be available with electric drive as well as combustion engines“, which suggests this performance electric MINI will only go in to production when that new architecture arrives.

Bernd Körber, Head of the MINI Brand, said:

With the MINI Electric, we’ve shown how well brand-typical driving enjoyment and electric mobility can be combined. Now it’s time to translate the passion for performance of the John Cooper Works brand to electromobility. That’s why we’re working to develop concepts for electric John Cooper Works models.