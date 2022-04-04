Cars UK

Mini Remastered Marshall Edition by David Brown celebrates 60 years of Marshall Amps

By

David Brown Automotive reveals a new limited edition Mini Remastered – the Marshall edition – to celebrate 60 years of Marshall Amplification.

Even when you’re creating ‘new’ Minis from old Minis, charging £100k apiece and with modest production numbers, it seems a ‘special edition’ model is still a metal-shifter for David Brown Automotive.

Having only quite recently launched the Mini Remastered Oselli Edition (although it would have been much earlier without Covid), David Brown Automotive are back with another 60-run special edition with the Mini Remastered Marshall Edition celebrating 60 years of another British icon – Marshall Amplification.

David Brown has used the looks of Marshall’s Amps to create the new Mini, with a ‘Marshall Black’ paint job, dark chrome trim, ‘Marshall Gold’ painted accents and brake callipers and a gold mesh grille that looks just like the front of a Marshall Amp.

Mini Remastered Marshall Edition by David Brown Interior

Inside gets a ‘Marshall’ makeover too, with gold finishes on the dashboard and switchgear, sculptured door panel blades, pedals in gold with ‘skip track’, ‘pause’ and ‘play’ motifs, black leather with gold stitching and Marshall logos on the seats. Oh, and the necessary high-end Marchall Sound.

Power for the Mini Remastered Marshall comes from David Brown’s 1330cc take on the Mini’s A-series engine with five-speed manual ‘box.

David Brown said:

It seems fitting to unite the classic Mini and Marshall – two British icons – and in doing so to inject the Mini, a favourite among music stars through the ages, with serious rock and roll appeal. We’re delighted with the resulting car.

A portion of the revenues generated by sales of the Mini Marchall will go to Music Venue Trusts charity working to rebuild the live music scene post-Covid.

 

