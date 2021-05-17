Mini Remastered Oselli Edition by David Brown Automotive LAUNCHES as a £100k performance Mini

David Brown Automotive launches the Mini Remastered Oselli Edition as a limited run performance take on their regular Mini remastered.

If the Mini Remastered Oselli Edition by David Brown Automotive sounds familiar, that’s because it was revealed back in 2019 as a performance take on their Mini Remastered.

We’ll assume that the big gap between the Mini Remastered Oselli Edition’s debut and its launch today is down to Covid, but now it’s ready to go and David Brown are ready to take your order. Always assuming you have at least £100k to spend on a, admittedly very impressive, original Mini.

The Oselli edition, unsurprisingly, is built in collaboration with original Mini specialists Oselli, and is powered by a 1450cc take on the 1275cc BMC A-Series engine complete with strengthened crankshaft, new pistons, new camshaft and a hand-ported polished head plus a pair of SU carbs and a free-flow exhaust.

That all adds up to 123bhp and 113lb/ft of torque, which by modern standard doesn’t sound much but which will feel plenty in an original Mini and is good for 62mph in 7.8 seconds.

As well as the bigger engine and more performance there’s 13″ alloys and chassis tweaks, Bilstein dampers and AP Racing brakes.

Elsewhere it’s more of the same Mini Remastered goodness with a seam-free body, racing stripes, leather trim, Smits gauges, modern infotainment and HVAC, new mesh grille, LED headlights and more.

If your pockets are deep enough, and you lust for a practically perfect Mini Remastered an itch you can’t ignore, David Brown Automotive would love to hear from you. Although even though it’s taken sionce 2019 to go from reveal to launch, you’ll still be waiting until 2022 for delivery of one of the 60-run of cars.