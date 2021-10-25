MINI Shadow Edition now on the whole MINI range as MINI banks on ‘Black’ to sell

MINI extends the Shadow Edition offerings to cover the entire MINI range, offering a ‘Black’ theme with added specifications.

It’s no secret that MINI thrives on ‘Special Edition’ models to make sales, and one of the most recent offerings was the MINI Shadow Edition (a MINI ‘Black’ by another name) offered on the MINI Clubman and MINI Countryman at the start of the year.

Clearly, the Shadow Edition option for the Clubman and Countryman has seen MINI flog more of their ‘family’ models, so they’re now extending the Shadow Edition offering to the MINI Hatch, MINI Convertible and MINI Electric.

The key cosmetics for the Shadow Edition see a Midnight Black paint job with a contrasting silver roof and door mirrors and Piano Black trim, with the Shadow Edtion versions of the MINI Hatch and Convertible based on the Sport trim with 18″ JCW Course Spoke alloys, JCW body kit, JCW spoiler and LED lights. The choice for the Hatch and Convertible is either Cooper or Coopper S with either manual or auto ‘box.

The MINI Electric Shadow Edition is based on the Level 3 trim and gest 17″ Tentacle Spoke alloys, Piano Black Exterior and Midnight Black metallic roof and mirror caps.

All models get ‘Special Edition’ graphics, and an interior with Piano Black trim, treadplate graphics, JCW Sports seats and steering wheel, Chilli Red contrast stitching, 8.8″ infotainment, Auto lights and wipers, LED lights, Comfort Pack and Nav Plus.

Prices for the MINI 3-Door Hatch Shadow Edition start at £22,340.