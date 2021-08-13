MINI STRIP: a MINI Electric stripped-down by designer Sir Paul Smith

MINI teams up with designer Paul Smith to build the MINI STRIP, a stripped-down MINI Electric with just the basics left.

We all know MINI likes a ‘special’ or two to keep punters interested, but this MINI special – the MINI STRIP – is a bit different and really quite interesting, although it’s a one-off and not previewing anything to come from MINI.

To deliver the MINI STRIP, MINI has teamed up with designer Sir Paul Smith (Paul Smith has played with Minis before) to take the MINI Electric back to basics, stripping out anything that’s not essential. A bit like a 2021 take on the 1959 Mini.

The MINI STRIP really is a stripped-back MINI, with an unpainted body – just a coat of lacquer to protect it – complete with factory imperfections usually hidden by paint – new grille, splitter and front apron fixed on with visible screws – 3D printed from recycled plastic and untreated – with new aerodynamic wheel covers and a perspex panoramic roof.

Inside just about everything has been pared-back to the minimum, with a new dash top and door caps made from recycled cork, aluminium steering wheel wrapped in handlebar tape, airbags visible, just covered with mesh, and orange door pulls made from climbing rope.

The seats are covered in a simple monochrome cloth, the floor has blue-flecked rubber mats and the dashboard panel is a single sheet of curved smoked glass with infotainment and instruments replaced by a Smartphone holder to display what you need.

Paul Smith said:

I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunity to rethink the iconic MINI. I know and love the existing car, but by respecting the past and looking to the future we have created something very special. I feel very privileged that the MINI team have given me the confidence and freedom to think laterally about the approach to the design of the car. Together, I think we have created something truly unique, by going back to basics, reducing things down and stripping the car.