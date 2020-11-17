MINI Urbanaut Concept – MINI’s depressing view of future urban mobility

The MINI Urbanaut Concept is revealed a a ‘one-box’ electric MPV potentially previewing a MINI solution to urban mobility in 2030.

What does the future of personal transport hold for us? That’s anyone’s guess as we’re pushed ever more quickly in to a future of EVs and cars like white goods, with visions of autonomous ‘Pods’ taking us on local journeys and personal cars a thing of the past a common view of the future.

If this MINI view of future urban mobility – revealed as the MINI Urbanaut Concept – is anything top go by, then the future will be bland boxes with electric motors and no style or appeal – beyond function.

MINI see the Urbanaut Concept as a look at urban mobility in 2030, and it’s a one-box design with smooth surfaces and just a small slope at the front as the windscreen flows in to the roof. Stand it on its tail, paint it white and it could be an upmarket fridge-freezer.

All that said, MINI has done what it can to make the Urbanaut an appealing space to be, from sliding doors for easy entry, a windscreen that opens (when you’re stationary) just like BMW’s Isetta bubble car, big glasshouse, swivel seats, stowable steering wheel and ‘mood’ themes.

Yes, the Urbanaut is a living room on wheels. But it’s not a car as know it.