Mitsubishi L200 Trojan joins Mitsubishi’s L200 range in the UK

Following the arrival of a new Mitsubishi L200 Pick-up last year, Mitsubishi has added a new models – the L200 Trojan – to its range in the UK.

Last summer, the new Mitsubishi L200 Pick-up was launched as Mitsubishi updated their workhorse L200. But it’s not really a workhorse, but instead, for the vast majority of buyers, a BIK-friendly way to have a company car.

True, there is a single 4Life Club Cab model with steel wheels that will work for a living, but the rest of the range comes with a double cab and is, to all intents and purposes, an SUV with a flat bed and lots of tax-saving incentives built in.

Now, Mitsubishi is extending the L200 offerings with another double cab model – the L200 Trojan – which slots in to the range between the 4Life and Warrior models. So, not a range-topper, but not hair shirt time either.

The Mitsubishi L200 Trojan comes with Mitsubishi’s Super Select 4WD system and gets the same SUV looks as the L200 Warrior and Barbarian models, including 18″ alloys and ‘posh’ chrome trim.

Under the bonnet is Mitsubishi’s latest Euro 6d 2.2 litre diesel, and it can be mated to either a six-speed manual or a new six-speed automatic ‘box.

Safety stuff includes Forward Collision Mitigation, Lane Departure, auto lights and wipers, Hills Start and Trailer Stability.

On sale now, the Mitsubishi L200 Trojan costs from £24,699 (plus vat).