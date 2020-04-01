Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV hits 50,000 UK sales since launch in 2014

The Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV, the UK’s favourite plug-in hybrid, is celebrating passing 50,000 sales in the UK since it launched in 2014.

We’ve run many stories in the last six years about the success of the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV, a plug-in hybrid UK, and European, buyers have bought in significant numbers, thanks in no small part to its pricing which, at least initially, was in line with the diesel-engined Outlander (after grant).

Now, six years on from that debut of the Outlander PHEV, Mitsubishi UK is celebrating passing the 50,000 sales milestone in the UK and still maintaining its lead as the UK’s favourite plug-in.

Mitsubishi are, quite rightly, proud of the Outlander PHEV’s success, and keen to point out that they haven’t been resting on their laurels, but have upgraded the Outlander twice since it arrived, with the last update for the PHEV last year getting a more powerful higher-capacity EV powertrain delivering up to 28 miles of range (closer to 20 miles on average), enough for the average daily commute.

And in an ongoing pitch to try and get the plug-in car grant re-instated after it was effectively abolished last year, Mitsubishi remind us that their surveys and research with Outlander PHEV owners show that 90 per cent charge regularly and more than two-thirds every day, with over half the daily mileage done on EV power.

They have little hope of achieving a change in the PiCG with the vast sums of money the government is currently spending, even though they have a point.