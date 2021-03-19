Mitsubishi UK FLOGGING its Heritage Collection and personalised number plates

Mitsubishi Motors is leaving the UK and is selling both its Heritage Fleet of cars and its personalised number plates.

Plenty of car makers have a ‘Heritage Fleets’ of cars past which get rolled out at press events (like the 1974 Escort Mexico we played with more than a decade ago) and used at promo events.

Mitsubishi Motors UK has one too, but now Mitsubishi is leaving the UK it’s decided to flog the farm in the process, and its whole Heritage Fleet – and umpteen personalised number plates – are up for auction on 1 April.

The Mitsubishi Heritage Fleet is an eclectic and varied one – 14 cars in total – including two of the firts Mitsubishis registered in the UK – a Colt Lancer and a Colt Galant – a Mitsubishi Starion Turbo and a Mitsubishi 3000GT, a Mitsubishi Jeep and both a Mk1 and Mk2 Shogun.

Perhaps the most wanted will be a trio of Mitsubishi Lancer Evolutions, including a Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VI Tommi Makinen Edition, as well as a Mitsubishi Galant GTi rally-replica and a Mitsubishi Evo IX rally winner.

More modern Mitsubishi is on offer too with a 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV and a 2017 Mitsubishi L200 “Desert Warrior”, built for a Top Gear feature, and there’s even a 1917 Mitsubishi Model ‘A’ Scale Model.

If the cars don’t float your boat, there’s a raft of number plates for sale, including pretty valuable ones like 1 CCC, 2 CCC and 3 CCC, as well as less desirable ones like 377 MMC.

You can check out full details of the cars and number plates here.