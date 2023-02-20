Mitsuoka turns the Toyota Yaris in to the latest Jaguar Mk 2-inspired Viewt

Mitsuoka, a Japanese custom car maker known for its retro-inspired take on modern cars, reveals the latest Jaguar Mk 2-inspired Viewt Story.

Mitsuoka may not be the Japanese car firm which first springs to mind, but they have been making quirky takes on mainstream Japanese cars for at least 30 years.

Regular readers will have seen the original Mitsuoka Viewt – a Nissan Micra turned in to a Jaguar Mk 2 – as well as the Morgan-inspired Mitsuoka Roadster, based on the Mazda MX-5, which we first saw in 2008 and has been available in the UK since 2015.

Now, Mitsuoka is back with a new Viewt – although it’s highly unlikely to make it to the UK – and this time they’ve taken the Toyota Yaris and turned it in to a Jaguar Mk 2 homage.

Now called the Viewt Story, the makeover is similar to the previous Micra-based Viewt with a new bulbous nose featuring a Jaguar-like vertical grille and round Jaguar-like headlights and driving lights, with plenty of chrome on the nose and wings, hatchback rear-end as per the Yaris but with round LED taillights and more chrome.

Inside is pretty much Yaris, although retrimmed in light materials and with a Mitsuoka badge on the steering wheel.

Prices for the Mitsuoka Viewt Story in Japan start at ¥3,008,000 (£18.5k) for the entry-level 1.0-litre model, rising to ¥4,202,000 (£26k) for the range-topping hybrid.