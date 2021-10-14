MOKE goes all-electric with its 21st century take on the Mini Moke

MOKE International, which has recreated the Mini Moke for the 21st century, goes all-electric, with only MOKE EVs available from 2022.

For those old enough, the original Mini Moke is remembered as British Leyland’s Beach Buggy take on the hugely successful Mini, originally planned as a military vehicle but turned into a British surfers’ delight.

The Mini Moke was built between 1964 and 1993, and not just in the UK, with Mokes bolted together from Portugal to New Zealand, and looked set for a comeback more than a decade ago when MINI was said to be contemplating a revival with a production take on the MINI Beachcomber Concept. But that came to nought.

But last year the Mini Moke returned as the MOKE (they can’t use the ‘Mini’ bit) with looks that are familiar – although it’s bigger than the original – and powered by a 67bhp 1100cc petrol engine. Or at least it was.

Having only launched last year, MOKE International has now decided, probably quite rightly, that a car celebrating freedom and fresh air needs to run without a haze of petrol fumes, so it’s dumping the little ICE and replacing it with a simple EV setup.

MOKE say the range with the new EV setup is 90 miles – which is at least twice as far as you’re ever likely to want to go in a Moke – with just 40bhp from its motor, a third less than the ICE but probably feeling quicker thanks to instant torque.

Built in the UK, but really aimed at Europe’s beaches, the new electric MOKE costs from £34,980 (inc VAT) – low enough to qualify for the PiCG – with first deliveries due in time for next summer’s adventures on a beach.