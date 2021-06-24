More ELECTRIC Jaguar E-Type conversions arrive with new Electrogenic offerings – cost from £65k

Classic car conversion specialist Electrogenic in Oxford offers electric conversion for the Jaguar E-Type costing from £65,000.

As we head in to an EV world for new cars, there seems to be an appetite for converting classic cars to electric power. Or we assume there is looking at the growing number of offerings out there.

From traditional classic car restorers to Jaguar themselves, one of the favoured conversions is for the E-Type to lose its XK engine and go all sparky bits, with prices usually starting from six figures upwards (excluding the donor E-Type).

Now Oxford-based specialists Electrogenic has come up with their kit for converting an E-Type, and the headline price, at least for the smallest offering, is slightly more affordable. Although, at £65,000, it’s still a chunk of money.

That entry-level offering is the ‘Tourer’ spec and gives you a 40kWh battery, top speed of 100mph, a 150-mile range and the original manual gearbox left in place.

The mid-range ‘Sprint’ spec (from £75k) comes with the same 40kWh battery but a chunk more torque – 347lb/ft – but with a recommendation to upgrade brakes and suspension to cope.

The top offering is the ‘Grand Tourer’ conversion which gives the E-type 396bhp and 443lb/ft of torque and a single-speed gearbox. It costs from £96k.

We understand the appeal of an EV conversion, but does it seem the right thing to do to a classic E-Type?