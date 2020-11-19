Morgan 3 Wheeler P101 Edition marks the end of the 3 Wheeler – but it’ll be back

Production of the Morgan 3 Wheeler ends in 2021, and Morgan are producing 33 run-out models – the ‘P101 Edition’ from £54,000.

It is, as near as makes no difference, a decade since the Morgan 3 Wheeler arrived to hark back to Morgan’s earliest models. Which, normally, would mean it’s at least another decade before Morgan would think about replacing it with something ‘new’.

But the 3 Wheeler’s S&S-built V-twin engine can’t be homologated going forward, so Morgan are ending production of the 3 Wheeler next year, and are saying goodbye with a run of 33 3 Wheeler P101 Edition models costing from £54,000.

That may seem a lot of dosh for what it is, but the 3 Wheeler has been a success for Morgan, selling 2,5000 so far, so even with big prices, it’s unlikely Morgan will struggle to flog them.

The biggest stand-outs for these limited Edition P101s is the selection of art packs, using the Morgan as a moving canvas.

There’s the ‘Belly Tank’, inspired by Belly Tank Racers (you’d never have guessed), the ‘Dazzleship (pictured above), the boldest livery inspired by period camouflaged military vehicles, the ‘Aviator’, inspired by nose art on WWII RAF planes, and the ‘Race Car’, inspired by Morgan’s race history.

But although these 3 Wheelers are the last of the line, Morgan aren’t going to give up on the little money-maker, with plans for its return in n2022. Just as long as they can find a suitable engine.