Need room for NINE in an electric MPV? You need the Citroen e-Spacetourer

The Citroen e-Spacetourer arrives as a nine-seat MPV with a 50kWh battery pack, a 143-mile range and a price set to be over £40,000.

It’s not just cars that are transitioning from petrol and diesel to electricity, everything from a van to an MPV are heading the same way too.

So Citroen has decided that in addition to offering its Spacetourer MPV/Minibus in an almost bewildering array of models with a diesel engine, it will now do an electric version too – the new Citroen e-Spacetourer.

Citroen has replaced the diesel engine you’ll usually find in the Spacetourer with a 134bhp electric motor with 194lb/ft of torque, powered by a 50kWh battery pack which is good for an official range of 143 miles, and the battery location under the floor means no loss of space.

You get a Type 2 home charger, but you can option a 7.4kW wallbox for home charging, and when you’re out and about the e-Spacetourer can rapid charge up to 100kW, meaning an 80 per cent charge is possible in 30 minutes.

To try and eke out the charge you have, you can stick the e-Spacetourer in to Eco mode which drops the power to just 80bhp and reduces the Air Con’s battery draw, Normal Mode which cuts available power to 107bhp or Power mode if you want the whole 134bhp.

The Citroen e-Spacetourer will arrive in the UK by the end of 2020.