New 2020 Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 S arrives – it’s an A45 S, just taller

The new 2020 Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 S arrives as Mercedes completes the GLA range with the range-topping 415bhp pocket rocket on stilts.

The new Mercedes-AMG 45 S arrived last summer, and the new Mercedes GLA arrived just before Christmas. Mercedes has given the pair a conjugal weekend away and the result is this – the new Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 S.

There is an AMG GLA 45 with a bit less power, but in the UK we will only get the full-fat AMG GLA 45 S, complete with 415bhp from its 2.0 litre turbo, enough to scoot the high-riding hatch to 62mph in just 4.3 seconds and on to 168mph.

That power goes to all four wheels through an eight-speed dual-clutch ‘box and Mercedes 4MATIC 4WD, with torque control on the back axle too to help, although no Drift Mode like the A45 S.

Three-mode adaptive damping comes as standard as does the AMG Dynamics Plus Pack and AMG’s Dynamic Select Programme to let you ruin the experience if you fiddle and play too much.

The usual AMG cosmetic titivations are present and correct with flared wheel arches, bigger air intakes, rear diffuser, big exhaust pipes, 19″ alloys and LED headlights – and you can opt for a big back wing if you wish – and the interior gets seats fit for the slim of hip, yellow stitching and a pair of 10.25″ screens. Just like the A 45 S.

The new Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 S will go on sale in April, and you can expect prices to start the wrong side of £50k.