New 2020 SEAT Leon goes on sale in the UK – starts at £20k

The new SEAT Leon – SEAT’s take on the new VW Golf – goes on sale in the UK as a Hatch and Estate with prices starting from £19,855.

Another day, another VW Golf Mk8 in different clothes goes on sale in the UK, with the new SEAT Leon joining the new Skoda Octavia as an alternative to the VW parent product.

Revealed in January, the new Leon gets an evolution in design and hybrid powertrain options, more room than before and a range of engines not far removed from the new Golf.

Prices for the new Leon start at £19,855 for the Hatch and £22,455 for the Estate and, for now, a choice of SE, SE Dynamic and FR trim, with all models getting at least 16″ alloys, Keyless, LED headlights, electric mirrors and 8″ infotainment.

Jump from the base model to the SE Dynamic (from £20,995) and you’ll get 17″ alloys, parking sensors, 10.25″ digital instruments and 10″ infotainment complete with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The Leon FR (from £23,185) throws in a sport body kit, twin exhaust, lowered suspension, LED tail lights with scrolling indicators, sports seats, climate, wireless phone charging, contrast stitching and panoramic roof option.

Later in the year, SEAT promise more choice for the new Leon range with the arrival of Xcellence, Xcellence Lux and FR Sport trim, as well as a 2.0 150PS TDI engine to add to the 1.0 110PS TSI, 1.5 130PS TSI, 1.5 150PS TSI, 1.5 150PS eTSI and 2.0 115PS TDI initially available.