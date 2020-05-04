New 2020 Skoda Octavia costs from £22,390 in the UK – but there are cheaper Octavias to come

The 2020 Skoda Octavia goes on sale in the UK in June in Hatch and Estate versions, with prices starting from £23,390, and more versions to follow.

The new 2020 Skoda Octavia was revealed back in November (when the world was a very different place), and promised to be an even more appealing alternative for those who want a VW Golf but with a more appealing price tag and additional practicality. And now it’s shortly to go on sale, ahead of which Skoda has released prices and specs for the initial (limited) offerings.

There are two body styles – Hatch and Estate – with a pair of First Edition trim levels and the SE Technology, with a choice of a single petrol engine and a pair of diesels, with prices starting at £22,390 for the 1.5 TSI 150PS SE First Edition hatch, rising to £29,515 OTR for the 2.0 TDI 150PS DSG Estate SE L First Edition.

There is more to come from the Octavia later in the year, including a cheaper S trim level, mHEV DSG for the 1.0 litre TSI and 1.5 litre TSI as well as a new Octavia vRS with petrol, diesel and PHEV powertrains.

The Octavia SE First Edition comes with front lane assist, e-call for alerting emergency services, 8.25″ Infotainment, Smartphone connectivity, a handful of USB-C ports and connection for a dashcam on the rear-view mirror. Prices start at £22,390 for the 1.5 TSI.

At the other end of the initial range is the SE L First Edition with microsuede upholstery, heated front seats, LED ambient lighting, electric driver’s seat, Columbus Infotainment, Blind Spot detection, parking sensors front and back, Adaptive Cruise, Drive Modes, and Keyless. Prices start at £25,150 for the 1.5 TSI 150PS hatch.

The final version of the Octavia for now is the SE Technology, aimed at business users, with 16″ Twister Aero wheels, Columbus infotainment with 10″ touchscreen, front and rear parking sensors with manoeuvre assist and prices starting at £22,640 for the 1.5 TSI 150PS.

Orders for the 2020 Skoda Octavia open in June with first customer cars available in July.