New 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan facelift TEASED in VW sketch

Volkswagen teases a 2020 facelift for the VW Tiguan SUV with a design sketch, showing a new look and promising improvements in technology.

Volkswagen’s main focus, aside from Covid-19 concerns, is on the new VW ID.3 EV which should start appearing in VW’s showrooms this summer, and, to a lesser extent, the new VW Golf Mk8 and its endless derivations.

But despite hopes of a surge of EV sales to make the massive investment in electrification at VW look a good idea, VW also has to ensure its money-making Golf prospers and that its SUVs, now such a big part of VW’s sales, continue to fly out of showrooms. And none more so than the VW Tiguan.

With that in mind, VW need to make sure the Tiguan is keeping up with advances across the VW range, so there’s a facelifted version on the way this summer, and VW has started the tease with a design sketch (above).

The sketch shows a new grille and new bumper at the front, and the promise of new LED lights (and gets the new VW logo front and centre), and we expect an interior following the lead of the new Golf with far fewer buttons and more connectivity, as well as improvements in the level and function of safety systems.

We already know the Tiguan will come in a GTE plug-in hybrid version, and it looks likely there will be a potent Tiguan R too.

The facelifted VW Tiguan will be revealed at some point in the summer.