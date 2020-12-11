New 2021 Hyundai Tucson UK Prices and Specs announced

Prices and specifications for the 2020 Hyundai Tucson SUV are announced, with a choice of three trim levels and prices starting from £28,495.

It’s almost three months since Hyundai took the wraps of the 2021 Tucson, and delivered a bold and confident SUV to take the Tucson in to a new world where it’ll compete against electric competition as well as mainstream ICE models. And it looks well-prepared for the challenge.

True, there won’t be an electric Tucson because that role will fall to Hyundai’s new BEVs sitting on a new electric platform – the first of which will be the Ioniq 5 – but the new Tucson does get mild hybrid help for its ICE, a ‘self-charging’ hybrid option and, to come next spring, a Tucson Plug-in Hybrid.

For now though, it’s the ICE and hybrid Tucsons going on sale in January, and they’ll come with a choice of 148bhp 1.6 litre petrol, with or without mild hybrid help, a 178bhp version of the mild hybrid in top trim only, or a 227bhp self charging hybrid. So none of the diesels destined for the Tucson are available in the UK.

Trim options kick-off with the Tucson SE Connect with 17″ alloys, Privacy Glass, Climate, Cruise, Heated Mirrors, rear camera and parking sensors and a plethora of electronic nannies like Forward Collision, Speed Limit Assist, Lane Follow Assist and Lane Keep Assist. There’s also a 10.25″ digital instrument screen and a 10.25″ infotainment screen too.

Next up is the Tucson Premium which adds 18″ alloys, LEd headlights, ambient lighting, heated front seats and steering wheel, Adaptive Cruise, parking sensors front and back and Smart Key.

Move up to the range-topping Tucson Ultimate and Hyundai throw in 19″ alloys, leather, heated and ventilated front seats, heated rears eats, three-zone Climate, panoramic roof, smart tailgate and extra nannies including Blind Spot Collison Avoidance and Highway Drive Assist.

Price start at £28,495 for the 1.6 SE Connect (£29,235 if you want it in mild hybrid flavour) and rise to over £37k for the Tucson Ultimate with the hybrid powertrain. All will be in Hyundai’s UK showrooms from 7 January 2021.