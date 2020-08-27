New 2021 Mercedes SL ARRIVES in camouflage as Mercedes start to tease a new SL for 2021

It’s almost time for a new Mercedes SL, so ahead of a debut in 2021 Mercedes start to tease its arrival with camouflage photos and AMG promise.

There was a time, not so long ago – and for a long time before that – that the Mercedes SL was the most desirable car in the Mercedes range.

But times have changed and the world no longer seems to lust after a desirable open-top cruiser, especially one that’s a bit ‘soft’ and aims to waft rather than thunder its way across continents.

So with cars like the AMG GT in its offerings, it perhaps wouldn’t be a great surprise if Mercedes decided to drop the SL and confine it to the annuls of history after a near 70 year life. But that’s not happening.

Instead, Mercedes appear to be trying to turn the SL in to a slightly softer AMG GT, with styling cues borrowed from it and more of a focus on performance and dynamism.

This new, more focused, SL is set to arrive in 2021, ahead of which Mercedes has revealed photos (above) which, although covered in regulation swirly black and white camouflage, seem to show an SL with design cues from the AMG GT but still with recognisable SL proportions, but a soft top instead of the folding tin roof we’ve seen for the last two generations.

It seems AMG have been put in charge of its development – which we hope won’t mean a ‘Nurburgring Ride’ – so power and performance should be a given, including, it’s rumoured, a range-topping SL73 with a plug-in hybrid powertrain and a ridiculous number of horses.

Now the new SL cat is officially out of the bag, expect Mercedes to return at regular intervals with more detailed information on the new SL before it is officially revealed next year.