New 2024 Kia Sorento goes on sale in the UK – costs from £41,995

The new Kia Sorento goes on sale in the UK with a new look, a choice of three trim levels and three powertrain options. Costs from £41,995.

We got an early look at the 2024 facelift for the Kia Sorento last summer when it was revealed in South Korea, but now order books open in the UK with prices starting from £41,995.

With a new look, particularly at the front which is heavily influenced by the electric EV9, slim LEDs, tweaked bonnet, new bumpers, LED taillights, new colour options and alloy choices, the exterior changes are pretty much the usual facelift fodder.

Inside, there’s a new curved panel housing twin 12.3″ screens for infotainment and driver display, revised climate controls, new ambient lighting and new air vents.

The choice of powertrains is a 2.0-litre diesel with 190bhp and a pair of 1.6-litre petrol models with either a 212bhp hybrid setup or 249bhp with the PHEV.

Trim options are the familiar 2, 3 and 4, with the Sorento 2 (from £41,995) coming well-equipped with LED lights front and back, tri-zone Climate, heated front seats and steering wheel, electric heated door mirrors, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, reversing camera, Smart Cruise and 17″ alloys.

Move up to the Sorento 3 (from £46,195) and you also get 19″ alloys, LED 4Cube headlights, Leather, heated rear seats, window blinds, Bose, and rear self-levelling suspension. with the Sorento 4 (from £50,695) adding up to 20″ alloys, Panoramic Roof, Nappa leather, customisable HUD and more.

The starting prices shown are for models with the 2.0-litre diesel, with the Hybrid petrol option adding £1k to the price and the PHEV adding £5,300.