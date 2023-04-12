New 2024 Mini Cooper Electric REVEALED

The new MINI Electric Hatch – to be badged MINI Cooper E – is revealed ahead of an official launch expected at Munich in September.

As MINI gets more serious about electric cars, we’ve already had a first look at the next generation electric MINI Countryman – albeit with camouflage – and an electric MINI Convertible vesrsionj of the current MINI, despite that not being expected until the arrival of the new MINI.

Now, we get a first look at the new electric MINI Hatch – which is set to be badged MINI Cooper – ahead of a debut which is planned for the Munich Motor Show in September.

The car in the pictures looks to be an ‘S’ take on the electric MINI Cooper which is expected to come with 215bhp motor powered by a 54kWh battery, with an entry-level MINI Cooper E using a 40kWh battery, with range respectively of around 240 and 300 miles, a substantial improvement on today’s electric MINI.

The new MINI looks a chunk sleeker and less glitzy than the current MINI, with chrome sent to the bin and new tail lights, with a wider track, shorter overhangs and longer wheelbase, despite which it’s slightly shorter than the current MINI.

The new electric MINI will be built in China on a new platform developed by BMW and Great Wall, whilst the ICE versions of the next MINI will look much the same but use the current MINI Hatch platform and be built in the UK.