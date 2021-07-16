New Abarth F595 gets a Formula 4 engine and vertically stacked tailpipes

There’s another new Abarth ‘Special’ Edition – the Abarth F595 – with a formula 4 engine and vertically stacked exhaust pipes. Costs from £20,305.

We’re not entirely sure what Abarth has planned when the Fiat 500 is electric-only, but they’re certainly making the most of things with their take on Fiat’s 500 ahead of that day.

Just two weeks ago we saw the arrival of the Abarth 695 Esseesse as a limited-run Abarth 695, and now it’s the turn of the Abarth 595 to get its own special – the Abarth F595.

The hook to hang this F595 on is the 50th anniversary of the Formula Italia race car, a single-seater series built for young starter race drivers and designed by Carlo Abarth.

To highlight Abarth’s links to present-day Formula 4 racing, the F595 comes with the 1.4 -litre engine from the Abarth 500 which is used in Italian Formula 4, which delivers 163bhp and is mated to a five-speed gearbox or automated manual.

It comes with a new Monza Sovrapposto exhaust with vertically stacked tailpipes, bits of ‘Rally Blue’ on the mirrors and bumpers, 17″ alloys and some ‘F595’ badges, with the interior treated to a few extra black bits and leather Abarth sports seats.

Order books for the Abarth F595 start at £20,305 for the manual Hatch, rising to £24,305 if you opt for the automatic Convertible.