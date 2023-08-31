New Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale Supercar REVEALED – but you can’t have one [Video]

The Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale supercar is revealed as a limited run of 33 cars with either ICE or Electric power. But they’re all sold.

The new Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale arrives as a farewell to ICE-powered supercars from ALfa, but in a nod to what’s to come, it’s also available with an electric powertrain. Although we’d expect most buyers will opt for the ICE car, although you won’t get the chance to decide which you prefer as all are already sold.

Inspired by the 1967 Alfa 33 Stradale, the new 33 isn’t a retro recreation, but a whole new Alfa supercar influenced by Alfa’s storied designs and created by Alfa’s bespoke Bottega department and built by Touring Superleggera.

The 33 gets a carbon tub and rear-wheel drive and uses a 620bhp 3.0-litre turbo V6 with an eight-speed DCT ‘box doing the shifting and promising 0-62mph in under 3.0 seconds, but there’s also the option of a 750bhp electric version with range of 280 miles.

The 33 Stradale comes with active suspension, carbon fibre and aluminium roof, butterfly doors, polycarbonate body panels and carbon fibre window frames.

Two driving modes are available, with Strdale setting the 33 up for the road and Pist for the track – which opens the exhaust valves wide, increased pedal sensitivity and firms the suspension, with Brembo brake-by-wire, launch control, and a button-free steering wheel.

Inside there’s an aeronautical feel for the dash and centre console, an Alcantara roof lining and plenty of carbon fibre, aluminium and leather on show.

There are no prices for the 33 Stradale announced – but guesstimates range up to £2.5 million – but as all 33 are sold it’s really just academic.

Afa Romeo 33 Stradale Video