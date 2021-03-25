New Alpina B8 Gran Coupe brings Grace and Pace to BMW’s 8 Series Gran Coupe

A new Alpina B8 Gran Coupe arrives to deliver a very Alpina take on BMW’s 8 Series Gran Coupe, with 613bhp from its Alpina-fettled 4.4 litre V8.

It’s getting on for 18 months since the BMW M8 Gran Coupe was revealed – soon after the M850i Gran Coupe was also revealed – as BMW’s four-door take on the 8 Series, and it’s great looking car with strong performance and much appeal.

But now it’s time, for the first time in more than 20 years, for Alpina to deliver their take on a BMW 8 Series with the Alpina B8 Gran Coupe.

As more graceful takes on what can sometime be ‘Shouty’ BMW’s, Alpina’s makeovers of BMW deliver powerful cars with subtle styling updates and accessible power, and in the B8 that continues.

Alpina has taken BMW’s 4.4 litre V8 and retuned it to deliver 613bhp and 590lb/ft of torque, sending the power to all four wheels through a remapped ZF eight-speed to hit 62mph in 3.4 seconds, and on to an unrestricted 201mph, but with a broader spread of torque and tweaks to suspension and steering delivering a more relaxed and comfortable experience.

The B8 also gets a new exhaust system with reduced back pressure for a better noise, switchable for a city rumble or B Road roar, new adaptive dampers with hydro mounts on the front struts, toughened anti-roll bars and more.

Looks and tweaks are as you would expect from Alpina, with subtle changes to the front and back and trademark 21″ alloys, Crystal glass iDrive controller, Merino leather and Harmon Kardon Sound.

The Alpina B8 Gran Coupe is now on sale with prices starting from £134,950.