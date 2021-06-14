New Alpina XD3 – Alpina’s take on the new BMW X3 – has 350bhp and costs £67,950

A new Alpina XD3 arrives as Alpina updates its take on the BMW X3 with the latest version, which gets 350bhp diesel power and costs £67,950.

It’s only a few days since the BMW X3 and X4 facelift was revealed, but Alpina is quick off the mark with their take on the latest titivated models.

In fact, Alpina has updated both the XD3 and XD4, but the UK is only getting the XD3, although the Alpina titivation is much the same for both models.

As you’d expect, the XD3 is still powered by the same twin-turbo 3.0-litre straight-six diesel engine as the BMW X3 M40d, but this is Alpina so it offers more fulsome 350bhp and 538 lb/ft of torque, enough say Alpina to hit 62mph in 4.9 seconds.

Power goes to all four wheels through a tweaked version of BMW’s eight-speed auto ‘box, with chassis tweaks including a limited-slip diff at the back, shorter springs, and recalibrated active dampers.

There’s an Alpina badge or two, but you can tell this is an Alpina and not a BMW X3 thanks to the usual Alpina multispoke wheels, quad tailpipes, big front splitter, and chunkier rear diffuser.

Inside, if you take the standard spec, it’s very much BMW X3 – with a few Alpina graphics – but the options are more extensive and more expensive, although standard kit including LED headlights, Climate, Park Assist, Cruise, TPMS, and auto wipers is decent.

The new Alpina XD3 is now available to order, with prices from £67,950, although you won’t actually get it on your drive until November.