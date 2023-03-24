New Aston Martin DB12 – Aston’s replacement for the DB11 – SPIED on video

The Aston Martin DB11 is about to be replaced, and we have video of the new Aston – probably the Aston Martin DB12 – on track.

It’s seven years since the Aston Martin DB11 arrived to replace the Aston Martin DB7 after almost thirteen years on sale. So, on that basis, you might expect that the most we can expect from a ‘new’ DB11 is a light overhaul to take it on for another six years.

But the rumour-mill has it that although Aston’s cosmetic overhaul of the DB11 for its Gen 2 version will be relatively modest, a recent trademark filing by AML for the DB12 moniker would suggest more, with some major changes going on.

The DB12 moniker is the logical step on from DB11, although AML did skip DB8 as it suggested it might only have a V8 under the bonnet rather than a V12, and DB10 for a similar reason – although James Bond did get a DB10 as a special for filming.

Now we have video of the DB12 / new DB11 out playing on track, and it looks like the idea that the cosmetic makeover will be modest is right, with just the usual grille, lights, bumpers and wheels titivated. But there’s much more going on underneath.

Despite the downsizing of cylinder counts going on everywhere, it looks like the Aston will still be available with a much-updated version of its V12 as well as a V8 option – doubtless with some electrical assistance – together with upgraded gearbox, suspension and brakes.

Beautiful though the DB11 is, it’s always been let down by its interior, and particularly its old and clunky infotainment, but that looks set to be finally addressed with this update. Not before time.

expect the revised Aston Martin DB11 – probably with a DB12 badge – to be revealed soon.

Aston Martin DB12 Spy Video