New Aston Martin DB12 Volante lets the sunshine into the new DB12 [Video]

The new Aston Martin DB12 Volante – the Convertible take on the new DB12 – is revealed ahead of a public debut at Monterey Car Week.

When Aston Martin revealed the new DB11 back in 2016, it was inevitable that a DB11 Volante would follow. And it did, but it took eighteen months.

Now, just three months since the Aston Martin DB12 arrived to replace the DB11, Aston has followed up in quick sticks with the arrival of the DB12 Volante, heading for Monterey for its public debut.

That swift arrival is because the Volnate was developed alongside the Coupe, with the same bonded aluminium structure and the addition of strengthening for the suspension mounts and engine cross bar making it much stiffer than the DB11 Volante and much more likely to drive like the DB12 Coupe.

Of course, the DB12 Volante gets a folding roof – a clever ‘K’ fold one to make it slim when stowed – and a new rear end treatment which does nothing to spoil the DB12’s looks, as well as properly good interior exactly the same as the Coupe.

Power too matches the Coupe, with its 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 from AMG delivering 671bhp and 590lb/ft of torque, enough to propel the Volante to 62mph in 3.7 seconds and on to a top speed of 202mph.

Aston Martin’s Amedeo Felisa said:

For many of our customers, roof down driving is the greatest pleasure. Aston Martin Volantes have captured that emotion and expressed it in unique style for more than six decades. With the new DB12 Volante we have changed the rules, creating a car that intensifies those feelings by preserving all the purity and exceptional sporting capabilities of the DB12 Coupe. A rare and true sporting convertible in every respect, this is a car to challenge preconceptions and find a new generation of Volante customer.

No prices yet for the new DB12 Volante – although a price starting with a ‘2’ seems inevitable – but Aston Martin says first deliveries will begin in Q4 2023.

Aston Martin DB12 Volante Video