New Aston Martin Vanquish will get a new V12 engine good for 824bhp [Video]

Aston Martin reveals details of a new V12 engine good for 824bhp, reserved for its range-topping model – the new Aston Martin Vanquish.

As the political obsession with CO2 emissions from cars forces most car makers down the EV road or engine-downsizing, Aston Martin has declared it hasn’t got any interest in such nonsense and has developed a new, more powerful twin-turbo V12.

Revealed today, with some details, the new twin-turbo V12 appears to be an extensive reworking of Aston’s current V12 – last seen at its most powerful in the DBS770 Ultimate boasting 759bhp – the new V12 comes with 824bhp and 738lb/ft of torque.

To fettle the V12 for more power, AML has strengthened the conrods and block, reprofiled the camshafts, redesigned the cylinder heads with new intake and exhaust ports, repositioned the spark plus and added higher flowrate injectors as well as new, quicker responding, turbos.

Aston Martin CTO, Roberto Fedeli, said:

The V12 engine has long been a symbol of power and prestige, but it is also a statement of engineering passion and technical prowess. With 835PS and 1000Nm of torque this unparalleled engine represents nothing less than the dawn of a dazzling new V12 era for Aston Martin.

Aston Martin isn’t saying this new V12 is destined for the new Aston Martin Vanquish, but it does say it will “feature across Aston Martin’s most exclusive models”. It also ends the press release by saying “All will be Vanquished”.

Which rather nails it down.