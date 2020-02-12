New Aston Martin Vantage Roadster arrives as Aston’s Vantage drops its top for summer

The new Aston Martin Vantage Roadster finally arrives as AML take the top off the Vantage to deliver the new Aston Martin Vantage Roadster. Costs from £126,950.

It’s more than two years since the current Aston Martin Vantage arrived as Aston’s Porsche-bashing entry-level offering, and it started off very well.

The Vantage was sold out for its first year of production, but things seem to have gone rather off the boil for the Vantage (and AML in general) since then, so Aston Martin is clearly hoping that the arrival of the new Vantage Roadster will help shine a light on the Vantage again and give sales a bit of a fillip.

AML flagged up the Vantage Roadster’s arrival late last year, but now it’s here, it’s on sale – from £126,950 – and Aston promise if you order one now you’ll get it in Q2 – so before summer kicks in properly (assuming it does).

In all the ways that matter the Vantage Roadster is the same as the Vantage Coupe, with the same 4.0 litre AMG V8 under the bonnet delivering 503bhp and scooting the Roadster to 62mph in 3.7 seconds and on to 190mph, figures slightly down on the Coupe, with slightly tweaked settings for the rear suspension and dampers.

The big difference is the folding Z-fold roof, a roof which, say Aston, will either open or close in under 7 seconds – the fastest folding roof you can get, apparently – and stow in the boot whilst still leaving room for a set of golf clubs. These things are important, apparently.

It’s a pretty thing, this new Aston Martin Vantage Roadster. Let’s hope it sells.

2020 Aston Martin Vantage Roadster Photo Gallery