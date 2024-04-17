New Audi A3 costs from £32,035 – New Audi S3 from £46,925

The facelifted Audi A3 – cousin to the VW Golf – costs from £32,025, and the Performance Audi S3 from £46,925.

Last month, Audi revealed a facelift for the Audi A3 – first cousin to the VW Golf – with exterior tweaks to make it look more purposeful using the usual facelift teaks of new grille, new headlights, new taillights and new bumpers.

Despite the facelift, powertrains remain unchanged, and now the new A3 goes on sale with prices starting at £32,025 and a choice of two powertrains – the 35 TFSI mild-hybrid petrol and 35 TDI 2.0-litre diesel.

All A3 models come with LED headlights, 10.1″ infotainment, Voice Control, electric front seats, wireless phone charging, digital cockpit, parking sensors front and back, heated seats and Climate.

Opt for the S-Line models and you also get 18″ alloys, a bit of S-Line styling, sports suspension and ambient lighting, with Black Edition models adding 19″ wheels and black exterior styling.

Also on offer is the facelifted Audi S3 – which costs from £46,925 for the Sportback and £47,490 for the Saloon – with similar design tweaks to the A3.

Standard kit for the S3 is much the same as the Black Edition A3 but with S Sports Suspension, progressive steering, Quattro AWD, HUD, Nappa leather and Black Styling Pack.

Jump up to Vorsprung versions of the S3 and you also get adaptive dampers, 360 camera, Panoramic roof, electric tailgate, bits of carbon fibre and Matrix LED headlights.

Power comes from the same 2.0-litre four-pot as previously, but it now comes with 329bhp and 310lb/ft of torque, cutting 0-62mph very slightly to 4.7 seconds.

The new Audi A3 is now on sale costing from £32,025 for the petrol Sportback rising to £38,530 for the diesel Black Edition, with the new S3 going on sale on 125 May with prices from £46,925 for the Black Edition and £52,400 for the Vorspriung model.